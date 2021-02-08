Braselton to consider self-storage facility on Green Street

The proposed 95,000-square-foot 3-story self-storage building would face Green Street/Ga. 53 and Cherry Drive. Construction would include brick, EIFS stucco-like material, glazing, metal paneling and architectural awnings to match the architectural styles of nearby commercial buildings.

If recommended for approval, Braselton’s Mayor and Town Council will hold a public hearing at 4 p.m. March 4 at the same location.