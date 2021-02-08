Braselton to consider self-storage facility on Green Street

The Braselton Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to consider a permit for a self-storage facility at 7 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Braselton Police & Municipal Court facility, 5040 Highway 53.
The proposed 95,000-square-foot 3-story self-storage building would face Green Street/Ga. 53 and Cherry Drive. Construction would include brick, EIFS stucco-like material, glazing, metal paneling and architectural awnings to match the architectural styles of nearby commercial buildings.
If recommended for approval, Braselton’s Mayor and Town Council will hold a public hearing at 4 p.m. March 4 at the same location.