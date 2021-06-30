ajc logo
Braselton seeks input on public arts survey

Braselton is seeking public input on the town's future Public Arts Master Plan. (Courtesy Town of Braselton)
Braselton is seeking public input on the town's future Public Arts Master Plan. (Courtesy Town of Braselton)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

With eight brief questions, Braselton citizens can participate in the formation of the town’s first ever Public Art Master Plan.

Questions ask the public to define what makes the town unique, and to nominate their favorite Braselton treasure. The survey also asks what comes to mind when thinking of public art and how public art can best serve the town in the future.

The Public Art Master Plan hopes to create a roadmap for how to engage the community to implement and enjoy public art while also celebrating the town’s spirit and artistic expressions.

Learn more about the Braselton Public Art Master Plan: www.publicartin.com/georgia/braselton/.

Take the survey: www.surveymonkey.com/r/5XWJKVT.

