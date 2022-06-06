ajc logo
Braselton public hearings preview 2023 budget

Braselton will hold a public hearing at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 9 to allow the public to comment on the proposed Fiscal Year-End 2023 Budget. (Courtesy Town of Braselton)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
55 minutes ago

Braselton will hold a public hearing at 4 p.m. June 9 for comment on the proposed FYE 2023 Budget. The mayor and town council will vote on the budget at 4 p.m. June 17.

The Downtown Development Authority will host at 11 a.m. June 9 and will vote at 10 a.m. June 16; the Visitors Bureau Authority will host at 5 p.m. June 15 and vote 5:30 p.m. June 22; the Urban Redevelopment Agency will host 3 p.m. June 8 and vote 3 p.m. June 29.

Meetings: Police & Municipal Court, 5040 Highway 53. Budget: www.Braselton.net.

