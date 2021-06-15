ajc logo
X

Braselton makes plans to improve Silk Tree Pointe Bridge

Braselton is undertaking improvements to the wooden Silk Tree Pointe Bridge across Beaver Dam Creek. (Google Maps)
Braselton is undertaking improvements to the wooden Silk Tree Pointe Bridge across Beaver Dam Creek. (Google Maps)

Gwinnett County | 29 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Braselton is undertaking improvements to the wooden Silk Tree Pointe Bridge across Beaver Dam Creek.

Proposed improvements include replacing wear decking over the vehicular travel area, replacing wear decking over the pedestrian walkway, minor improvements to the vehicular curb and guardrail, minor improvements to the pedestrian handrail, tightening of all bolts, treating all wood components, and a few other items.

The city is accepting bids through July 28. Once a contractor is selected, the city expects the work to be completed within 330 days.

Technical questions: Don Baker at 770-403-4527 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or dbaker@eminc.biz.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top