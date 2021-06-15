Braselton makes plans to improve Silk Tree Pointe Bridge

Proposed improvements include replacing wear decking over the vehicular travel area, replacing wear decking over the pedestrian walkway, minor improvements to the vehicular curb and guardrail, minor improvements to the pedestrian handrail, tightening of all bolts, treating all wood components, and a few other items.

The city is accepting bids through July 28. Once a contractor is selected, the city expects the work to be completed within 330 days.