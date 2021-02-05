Auburn police want to converse with public

The Auburn Police Department is hosting a free community conversation event for citizens 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Perry Rainey Community Center, 16 College St. in Auburn, Ga.
Chief of Police Chris Hodge and Public Information Officer Marc Pharr will listen to community concerns and share information about programs the APD offers. Courses and activities the public can learn about include child seat safety, gun safety, self-defense, the Youth Explorer program, and the Neighborhood Watch program.
Geared to residents living within Auburn city limits, neighboring Gwinnett and Barrow county residents are also welcome.
Additional information: 404-606-5457 or mpharr@cityofauburn-ga.org.