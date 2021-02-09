Auburn named 2021 Visionary City for downtown development

Auburn was recently named 2021 Visionary City by the Georgia Municipal Association and Georgia Trend, for “…thoughtfully planning a new downtown development that will include a new city hall, 150 homes and up to 20,000 square feet of commercial space.
The recognition continued, “The new Auburn City Center’s design is inspired by historic buildings and will feature amenities including a village green, trails and a sustainable farm.”
Just three cities were awarded in this size category, Auburn, Douglas and Griffin. Auburn is the only Gwinnett city to receive any of the nine awards given in 2021.
“It’s our privilege to honor the elected officials, city staff and community leaders who made these initiatives possible,” said GMA Executive Director Larry Hanson. “These cities exemplify what it means to be forward-thinking for their residents and generations to come. They serve as inspiring examples of civility, collaboration and what it means to create communities of positive change across Georgia.”
The award criteria include projects that are measurable, and judged on how well they increase civic engagement, create community partnerships and make people proud to call their city home.