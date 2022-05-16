Art exploding all over Suwanee

During Art on a Limb, two pieces of art are hidden each day during the month of May along one of the city’s greenways or within city parks. This year, artist Anna Fleckstein and her daughters created yard ornaments from scrap galvanized metal. Those who find the art pieces get to keep them and are encouraged to share photos of the artwork on social media.

On May 14, the city also unveiled their seventh Suwanee SculpTour, a recurring temporary sculpture exhibition. The public art encounter encourages visitors to enjoy a one-mile walk around downtown Suwanee.