Art exploding all over Suwanee

On the left, one of artist Anna Fleckstein and her daughters' yard ornaments, part of Suwanee's Art on a Limb and on the right, a creation by Benson Sculpture, a family of six artists, from a drawing from patriarch Lee Benson’s granddaughter, Reese - part of Suwanee's 2022 SculpTour. (Courtesy City of Suwanee)

On the left, one of artist Anna Fleckstein and her daughters' yard ornaments, part of Suwanee's Art on a Limb and on the right, a creation by Benson Sculpture, a family of six artists, from a drawing from patriarch Lee Benson’s granddaughter, Reese - part of Suwanee's 2022 SculpTour. (Courtesy City of Suwanee)

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Residents and visitors to Suwanee can hardly miss it. Art is everywhere.

During Art on a Limb, two pieces of art are hidden each day during the month of May along one of the city’s greenways or within city parks. This year, artist Anna Fleckstein and her daughters created yard ornaments from scrap galvanized metal. Those who find the art pieces get to keep them and are encouraged to share photos of the artwork on social media.

On May 14, the city also unveiled their seventh Suwanee SculpTour, a recurring temporary sculpture exhibition. The public art encounter encourages visitors to enjoy a one-mile walk around downtown Suwanee.

Details: www.suwanee.com.

