Agency provides info to help avoid deer collisions in Gwinnett

According to the site: www.georgiawildlife.com/avoiding-deer-car-collisions, a deer calmly standing on the side of a road may bolt into or across the road when startled by a vehicle, so remain alert. Deer generally travel in groups, so if one crosses, be prepared that others may follow. Deer are most active at dawn and dusk any time of year, so be aware with shorter days of sunlight.

If a collision occurs, drivers should slow down as much as possible to minimize damage and resist swerving to avoid the deer. If an accident occurs, call 911 as soon as possible.