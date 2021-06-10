Accreditation team reviewing Gwinnett police academy seeks input

As part of the assessment, agency personnel and members of the community are invited to offer comment. The public may call 770-513-5765 between 3 and 5 p.m. June 21 to make comments regarding the Communication Center and 678-226-7743 between 2 and 4 p.m. also on June 21 to make comments regarding the Training Academy. Comments will be limited to 5 minutes and must address the Communication Center’s and the Training Academy’s ability to comply with CALEA Standards.

Written comments can be sent to Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement, Inc. (CALEA®), 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainesville, Virginia 20155.