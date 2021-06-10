Accreditation team reviewing Gwinnett police academy seeks input

The public can provide input on the Gwinnett County Police Department’s Communication Center and Training Academy beginning Monday, June 21, as the department works to attain initial accredited status. A team of assessors from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA®) will be examining the department’s policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services.
As part of the assessment, agency personnel and members of the community are invited to offer comment. The public may call 770-513-5765 between 3 and 5 p.m. June 21 to make comments regarding the Communication Center and 678-226-7743 between 2 and 4 p.m. also on June 21 to make comments regarding the Training Academy. Comments will be limited to 5 minutes and must address the Communication Center’s and the Training Academy’s ability to comply with CALEA Standards.
Written comments can be sent to Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement, Inc. (CALEA®), 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainesville, Virginia 20155.
The Gwinnett County Police Department’s Communications Center must comply with 207 standards and the Training Academy must comply with 159 standards in order to gain accreditation status. If granted, accreditation is relevant for a four-year period.
Information on CALEA: www.calea.org.