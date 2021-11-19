$125M project to bring trails, expanded services to eastern Gwinnett

The trail section, known as the Eastern Regional Greenway, will include about five miles of trails along the Apalachee River. Two trailheads will be built at Harbins Road and Winder Highway. The county plans to connect the new trails to the Piedmont Pathway, stretching from Dacula to Norcross.

The project includes new water mains and increasing the size of existing ones. Expansion of sewer services include a gravity sewer — an underground pipe used to move wastewater by sloping pipes between manholes, using the difference in elevation to keep the fluid moving.

A pump station to move sewage through higher elevations and a force main to transport fluids are also included in the project.