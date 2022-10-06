11 birds rescued, 3 people displaced after Gwinnett County house fire

Several birds were rescued and three people were displaced after a Gwinnett County home went up in flames Wednesday afternoon, fire officials said.
The house in the 2600 block of Kings Circle was showing heavy smoke when crews arrived about 4:10 p.m. Firefighters said they established the heaviest fire was located in the back of the house, but it was spreading into the first floor and attic.
All residents made it out safely, but the homeowner told authorities multiple pet birds were still in the basement. Crews said they were able to rescue 11 caged birds.
The 911 caller, a resident of the split-level home, told officials he was completing a project inside when he heard loud crackling and popping. He said he noticed smoke through the window and went outside to investigate.
Discovering the back deck on fire, officials said he alerted the homeowner. The smoke alarms inside the home went off, but not before the fire was discovered, the homeowner told crews.
By about 4:40 p.m., the fire was extinguished. The cause of the blaze was undetermined, according to Gwinnett fire.
