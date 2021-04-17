Gwinnett interns get on-the-job training

“My mentor has asked me what I would want the room to be like,” she said. “There’s a good back-and-forth happening.”

Nguyen signed up for Maxwell at the end of her sophomore year to explore science options.

“I took a random class in engineering and I liked using computer-based programs to draw and build things,” she said. “Then I started the architecture program and found I like seeing things come to life. I also was introduced to internships, and now I’ve been offered a paying summer job here before I start Kennesaw State in the fall.”

Francisco, a senior from Berkmar High, also hopes his internship with Carroll Daniel Construction will lead to permanent employment. He’s been working with the company since October on the site of the new Seckinger High School, due to open in Buford in fall 2022.

“I’m normally here after school, about 10 hours a week, but I’m often here more like 30,” he said. “This is my first time doing construction, and I’m really into it. I can’t drive equipment yet or touch electrical tools, but I can dig holes and pour concrete.”

Francisco grew up in a family with a construction business, and he got his first introduction to how it works when they remodeled their Lilburn home.

“I really enjoyed how you start something and then see the finished project,” he said. “I’ve told [Carroll Daniel] I want to pursue this as a career, and I’m hoping to come on fulltime.”

So far, Francisco has been a good fit, said Brian Daniel, the firm’s president and CEO, who noted the company has eight WBL students as well as college interns.

“He’s particularly bright and interested in learning the business,” said Daniel. “He’s made pages and pages of notes, and taken the time to document what he’s learned to go back over it later. He’s been very proactive in learning the trade and taking advantage of the opportunity.”

Finding that workplace fit is the goal, said Maxwell’s WBL coordinator Barbara Hoag.

“A lot of our students with certifications can go right into the work force,” she said. “And they often make $55,000 with benefits.”

Information about Maxwell High and the WBL program is online at gcpsk12.org/MaxwellHS.

