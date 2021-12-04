Girl Scouts Juniors earn Bronze Award by digging in the dirt

Borrowing tools from home the fourth and fifth graders cleared the overgrown area and amended the soil before planting. The three summer workdays resulted in what Girl Scout Junior Hannah Hughes said “ ... was truly a labor of love!”

“Working on this project helped our troop improve our time management and communication skills. We split up assignments and then came together to make decisions and complete the tasks,” said GS Junior Samantha Hill.

Planted across from the playground, the permanent zoo garden hosts groupings of 10 different perennials that include elephant’s ear, toad lily, spider wart and bee balm. Each is referenced by signage that includes three facts (size, color, and how the plant name relates to the animal).

“The project to put in a Zoo Garden was a large undertaking to complete. I was impressed with the amount of details the scouts developed/accomplished to complete their project on time. Their focus was to have a Zoo Garden that children would get a ‘giggle’ out of and enjoy,” wrote Busby in an email to the AJC.

