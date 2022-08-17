Georgia’s Own Foundation works to empower Atlanta’s youth

“There is so much need in our community and it’s not always obvious. It’s not confined to one specific neighborhood, group, or need for that matter, and children are often at the most risk,” said Kraushaar. “It’s been said that “at all times, people are either expressing love or crying out for it,” and we want to be a conduit for our next generation to feel that love – to feel valued, respected and cared for.”

Who’s helping?

The Georgia’s Own Foundation

Services: The Foundation partners with other nonprofits in the area to provide support and funding for their efforts to empower Atlanta’s youth.

Where to donate: Learn more and donate at georgiasownfoundation.org

If you are involved in or know of an organization working to bring relief to the Atlanta community during the coronavirus pandemic OR you are with an organization with supplies that you don’t know where to donate, please email us at Shannon.n.Dominy@gmail.com.