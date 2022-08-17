Georgia’s Own Foundation works to empower Atlanta’s youth

The Georgia’s Own Foundation was founded in 2016 as the charitable arm of Georgia’s Own Credit Union with a mission of empowering youth. It partners with a number of organizations to fulfill its mission: HOPE Atlanta, L.E.A.D., the Brian Jordan Foundation, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and more.
I feel extremely grateful to be part of an organization that places such a premium on community Investment,” said Marin Kraushaar, executive director of Georgia’s Own Foundation. “With the establishment of this Foundation, Georgia’s Own has created easy, tangible ways for our employees, members and the community to stretch their giving dollars.”
When the coronavirus pandemic began to effect the Atlanta area in spring of 2020, the Foundation shifted to providing meals for students who lost access to free lunches when school was suddenly closed and ensuring children at schools like the Boyce Ansley School had proper personal protective equipment.
“As the pandemic has progressed, we’ve seen the needs change to reflect the problems that have manifested as a result – namely inflation and supply issues. We’ve tried to address those through uplifting outreach and events that bring levity to the community in what can feel like a really dark time,” said Kraushaar.
The Foundation held a surprise back-to-school classroom supply drive for the teachers at Garden Hills Elementary, teamed up with former UGA star and Super Bowl champion Malcolm Mitchell to surprise students at Woodson Park Academy with two books to help them kick off their summer reading and treated unsuspecting drivers at a midtown gas station to 401 gallons in free gas on April Fool’s Day.
“There is so much need in our community and it’s not always obvious. It’s not confined to one specific neighborhood, group, or need for that matter, and children are often at the most risk,” said Kraushaar. “It’s been said that “at all times, people are either expressing love or crying out for it,” and we want to be a conduit for our next generation to feel that love – to feel valued, respected and cared for.”
Services: The Foundation partners with other nonprofits in the area to provide support and funding for their efforts to empower Atlanta’s youth.
Where to donate: Learn more and donate at georgiasownfoundation.org
