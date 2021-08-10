Georgia Power offers customers help paying bills

Georgia Power offers energy assistance programs in communities across Georgia and has established partnerships with nonprofits, community and faith-based organizations to assist income-qualifying customers with their energy costs. The company’s programs are offered to help meet the changing needs of customers across the state and proactively identify solutions to meet their specific needs and help determine eligibility for utility assistance and programs:

Georgia Power’s Income-Qualified Senior Citizen Discount – Georgia Power customers 65 years of age or older who meet the income requirements for eligibility can receive up to $24 a month off their bill.

Home Energy Efficiency Assistance Program (HEEAP) – Georgia Power customers have the opportunity to contribute funds to help make energy efficiency improvements for income-qualifying residents in their own community that will be added to funding provided by Georgia Power. These upgrades may include air sealing of gaps, cracks and leaks, sealing of heating and air delivery ducts, attic insulation, HVAC service and repair, LED light bulbs, smart/ wi-fi thermostat, and electric water heater blanket and pipe wrap. Customers can donate on a statewide level, or focus giving to a specific region of the state at www.georgiapower.com/HEEAPDonor.

The Salvation Army's Project SHARE – Established in partnership with The Salvation Army, Georgia Power customers can provide assistance to residents in the same community for expenses, such as utility bills, housing, food and medical necessities. Customers can donate $1, 2, 5 or $10 on their monthly bill to support their neighbors in need. Georgia Power matches $1.50 for each dollar donated up to $1.5 million.