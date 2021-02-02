Georgia Power encourages customer engagement during Severe Weather Awareness Week

Georgia Power is encouraging its 2.6 million customers to be severe-weather ready, as the company partners with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency and the National Weather Service for Severe Weather Awareness Week, which will take place through Feb. 5. Because Georgia is susceptible to all types of severe weather, each day of the week will focus on a specific type of severe weather or preparedness action Georgia Power customers can take to help become storm ready, according to a press release.
Georgia Power reminds customers to keep safety first when a storm is imminent and offers the following severe weather tips:
- Before a Storm: Stay aware and check the weather forecast before heading outdoors. Check your emergency kit, and family plan. Unplug major appliances and charge cell phones in case you lose power.
- During a Storm: Take safe shelter inside a sturdy building away from windows and doors. Avoid contact with conductors of electricity - appliances, metal objects and water.
- After a Storm: Never touch any downed or low-hanging wire, including telephone or TV wires that touch a power line. Never pull tree limbs off of power lines yourself or enter areas with debris or downed trees as downed power lines may be buried in wreckage. Customers should call 911 or Georgia Power immediately if they see a fallen or low-hanging power line.
Georgia Power constantly monitors changing weather conditions and remains prepared to respond to any service interruptions that might occur because of severe weather. Customers can subscribe to Georgia Power’s YouTube Storm Channel for the latest safety videos and can connect with Georgia Power on Facebook and Twitter .