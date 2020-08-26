Georgia Power employees raise funds for virtual Relay for Life

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic keeping most Georgia Power employees working remotely, the Citizens of Georgia Power volunteer chapter from corporate headquarters held a virtual 5K race to support the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life campaign, according to a press release.
Thirty-three Georgia Power employees participated in the virtual race and together raised $1,160 to benefit cancer research and resources in the metro area. In past years, the volunteer chapter has participated in the local Relay events and held fundraisers by selling crafts, games, snacks and drinks.
The American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life is an annual event that supports patients and research in the fight against cancer, including programs and screening.
The virtual event is still going on.
