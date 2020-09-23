Georgia Power donates $25,000 to support Atlanta Women’s Foundation

Currently, there are more than 200,000 women impacted by poverty in the metro area. With support from local businesses and corporations, AWF is helping women return to the workforce, increasing family income and exponentially strengthening communities.

To move the needle on improving women’s lives in Atlanta, Georgia Power has been proud to support the AWF’s Women’s Pathway to Success program. In its first year, the program resulted in job creation and removed barriers for employment throughout the metro area.