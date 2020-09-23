Georgia Power donates $25,000 to support Atlanta Women’s Foundation

Georgia Power recently provided a $25,000 donation to The Atlanta Women’s Foundation’s “Numbers Too Big to Ignore” campaign, providing relief to the non-profit’s “Women’s Pathway to Success Program,” according to a press release.
Currently, there are more than 200,000 women impacted by poverty in the metro area. With support from local businesses and corporations, AWF is helping women return to the workforce, increasing family income and exponentially strengthening communities.
To move the needle on improving women’s lives in Atlanta, Georgia Power has been proud to support the AWF’s Women’s Pathway to Success program. In its first year, the program resulted in job creation and removed barriers for employment throughout the metro area.
Through the program, the AWF supports hundreds of thousands of women through local non-profits to provide access to professional development, childcare, job training and job literacy. Of those women, 90 percent are expected to be employed within three months, with 75 percent achieving economic stability after three years.
Since 2018, Bentina Terry, senior vice president of Metro Atlanta & Corporate Relations at Georgia Power and board member at the AWF, has co-chaired the non-profit’s annual “Numbers Too Big To Ignore” event. This year’s celebration will be virtual and will include messages from Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and former Secretary of State Dr. Condoleezza Rice.
“The Atlanta Women’s Foundation has created a structure where the money you donate truly has an impact,” said Terry. “They are effective in serving women and girls throughout our city and they model Georgia Power’s mission.”
As their impact grows, the AWF will continue to foster collaboration among local non-profits and organizations to encourage a greater impact across the common goal of supporting women and girls in poverty.
Information: atlantawomen.org