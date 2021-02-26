Georgia nonprofit responds to record requests for help with virtual fundraisers

Giving Kitchen , the nonprofit organization that provides crisis mitigation for food service workers has provided nearly 2,500 people with financial assistance over the last 14 months, for a total of more than $1.1 million in financial aid, according to a press release. Despite demand, GK has not turned away a single qualifying client.
GK’s January′s totals saw the second largest number of clients served and the second-largest amount of financial assistance awarded in GK’s eight-year history. February’s totals are about to surpass January’s. Of the GK Stability Network clients, nearly 70% have come for help with their housing or utilities.
Giving Kitchen’s largest annual fundraising event, Team Hidi, originally scheduled for Jan. 31, was postponed due to the pandemic. It would have been the 9th annual rendition of the sell-out event known for being an all-encompassing culinary experience, where dozens of restaurants and over a thousand supporters come together for tastings, auctions, and live music.
Instead of deferring completely, GK is reinventing its signature fundraiser for 2021. Team Hidi: Spring Training, presented by Sysco and US Foods, will consist of a series of expertly curated virtual beverage and food events.
Giving Kitchen relies on Team Hidi patrons and auction bidders to fund nearly half of its financial assistance program for the year. Organizers hope that together, the four smaller events combined with the online auction, will help them reach their fundraising goals.
Team Hidi: Spring Training will consist of four virtual events and an online auction:
- Beer Night: Wednesday, April 28 @ 7pm
- Spirits Night: Sunday, May 2 @ 6 pm
- Wine Night: Thursday, May 6 @ 7pm
- GK Anniversary Party: Thursday, May 13 @ 7 pm
- Online Auction: opens April 25 and runs through May 9
Attendance at the virtual tasting events is not necessary to participate in the online auction.
Food service partners typically donate 100% of goods and services for Team Hidi, but this year Giving Kitchen is committed to compensating them for any expenses associated with their participation.
To make a donation: givingkitchen.org/support.
For assistance: givingkitchen.org/help.