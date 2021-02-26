Georgia nonprofit responds to record requests for help with virtual fundraisers

GK’s January′s totals saw the second largest number of clients served and the second-largest amount of financial assistance awarded in GK’s eight-year history. February’s totals are about to surpass January’s. Of the GK Stability Network clients, nearly 70% have come for help with their housing or utilities.

Giving Kitchen’s largest annual fundraising event, Team Hidi, originally scheduled for Jan. 31, was postponed due to the pandemic. It would have been the 9th annual rendition of the sell-out event known for being an all-encompassing culinary experience, where dozens of restaurants and over a thousand supporters come together for tastings, auctions, and live music.