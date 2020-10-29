Georgia college savings plan sees record growth

The Path2College 529 Plan was established in 2002, and as of Sept. 30, there are more than 188,000 accounts and $3.5 billion invested in the plan. Additionally, more than $1.2 billion that was saved in the plan has been used for education expenses on behalf of over 63,000 beneficiaries.

“In 2019, the plan surpassed the $3 billion-dollar savings milestone. Despite the circumstances 2020 has presented, we are continuing to see the importance of saving for education with the growth of the Path2College Plan,” said Lynne Riley, president of the Georgia Student Finance Commission which partners with the Office of the State Treasurer to administer the Path2College 529 Plan for the state of Georgia.