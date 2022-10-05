Georgia Center for Nonprofits Raises Funds Through GAgives

“We help nonprofits navigate change and create operationally strong organizations, so while this work was not a complete shift, it was intense, and the focus was different,” said Karen Beavor, CEO of GCN.

In 2012 GCN started the GAgives movement on Giving Tuesday, a day of giving that rallied 556,000 contributions and raised more than $90 million for Georgia nonprofits. Giving Tuesday is on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, following Cyber Monday.