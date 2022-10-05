Georgia Center for Nonprofits Raises Funds Through GAgives

The Georgia Center for Nonprofits (GCN) supports nonprofits in their community work through advocacy, solutions for nonprofit effectiveness and insight building tools. During the coronavirus pandemic that has meant creating coalitions of nonprofits working on things like service coordination, distributing personal protective equipment throughout the state and helping with unemployment issues. GCN also pivoted some of its efforts to preserving the nonprofits it works with, as the pandemic took its financial toll on each group.
“We help nonprofits navigate change and create operationally strong organizations, so while this work was not a complete shift, it was intense, and the focus was different,” said Karen Beavor, CEO of GCN.
In 2012 GCN started the GAgives movement on Giving Tuesday, a day of giving that rallied 556,000 contributions and raised more than $90 million for Georgia nonprofits. Giving Tuesday is on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, following Cyber Monday.
“As we enter the holiday season, it’s a day to truly rally around the season of giving, to highlight the important work done by nonprofits throughout the state and give back to them so that they’re able to continue and further their missions,” said Beavor.
These donations will go to the nonprofits that GCN works with, helping them work toward their goals of bettering our communities. Through new resources, sponsor opportunities and participant engagement, GCN hopes to help nonprofits maximize donations and increase the visibility of their missions.
“The past few years have shown that, regardless of the hardships we’re enduring, Georgians never flag in their generosity and commitment to the nonprofits and causes important to them,” said Beavor.
Who’s helping?
Georgia Center for Nonprofits
Services: Advocacy, solutions for nonprofit effectiveness and insight building tools for Georgia nonprofits.
Where to donate: Go to www.GAGIVES.org and you can search for a cause by type, name or location.
