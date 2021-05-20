ajc logo
GA Department of Driver Services: afternoon visits best for faster service

The Georgia Department of Drivers Services officials encourage customers to visit offices in the middle of the day and in the middle of the week for faster service. AJC FILE
By Pamela Miller for the AJC

The best time to visit a Georgia Department of Driver Services customer service center is during the middle to late afternoon hours, according to a press release. Expect longer wait times in the morning from opening until 10 a.m., officials said.

Other Tips for Optimal Service

  • Tuesday is always the busiest day statewide for service as DDS is closed on Monday.
  • Be prepared by visiting www.dds.georgia.gov and submit your form for License/ID/Permit service before arriving.
  • Avoid the morning hours.
  • The middle of the week during the middle of the day is the best time for optimal service.
  • Always check www.dds.georgia.gov for online services like license renewals, replacements and address changes. Why visit when you don’t have to?

Customers should also consider downloading the free mobile app, DDS 2 GO, for all licensing needs. It’s like having a DDS customer service center in your pocket, added officials.

