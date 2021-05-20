GA Department of Driver Services: afternoon visits best for faster service

The best time to visit a Georgia Department of Driver Services customer service center is during the middle to late afternoon hours, according to a press release. Expect longer wait times in the morning from opening until 10 a.m., officials said.
Other Tips for Optimal Service
- Tuesday is always the busiest day statewide for service as DDS is closed on Monday.
- Be prepared by visiting www.dds.georgia.gov and submit your form for License/ID/Permit service before arriving.
- Avoid the morning hours.
- The middle of the week during the middle of the day is the best time for optimal service.
- Always check www.dds.georgia.gov for online services like license renewals, replacements and address changes. Why visit when you don’t have to?
Customers should also consider downloading the free mobile app, DDS 2 GO, for all licensing needs. It’s like having a DDS customer service center in your pocket, added officials.