Fundraising walk for the more than one million affected

The president stated the footprint of Huntington’s awareness needs growth. Without educating the public, funding, research and passed legislation isn’t where it needs to be.

Team Hope is HDSA’s largest grassroots fundraising event, according to the organization. Georgia Team Hope Walk will take place on May 23. This year’s event is hybrid (virtual and in-person). Last year’s virtual walk raised $30,036.

Music and registration begin at 9 a.m. The walk starts at 10 a.m. Silent auction is open and closes at noon on walk day (https://app.donorview.com/E4JQn). Lunch to follow with silent auction winners announced.

A sampling of the sports memorabilia includes: autographed pictures of Kirby Smart, UGA head football coach; and baseball Hall of Famers Bobby Cox, John Smoltz and Tom Glavine.

Address: Perkerson Park, 770 Deckner Ave. S.W., Atlanta on Sunday, May 23, 9 a.m.-noon.

For more information or to register, visit https://georgia.hdsa.org

