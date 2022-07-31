Foundation helps kids get in the game

“Anyone can apply, but we also use coaches, team moms, social workers, teachers and community liaisons to verify and vouch for families,” said Giddens. “From there, we look at our budget and see what we can do to help bridge that gap. We’ve seen fees range from $90 to $250 per season, and football and cheer are astronomically high. A helmet now can cost up to $300.”

Last year, the foundation expanded its board and outreach, establishing relationships with sports leagues giving grants to specific organizations. “We can say, ‘Here’s $1,000; use it when a kid says I want to play but can’t pay,’” said Giddens. “We can become that bridge.”

The foundation raises money through a variety of fundraisers, all run by volunteers. It also relies on a strong base of donors, supports and family foundations. Wherever the funds come from, Giddens said the foundation keeps them in the community where they originated.

“That used to be just Kennesaw where we started, but we then evolved across Cobb and metro Atlanta,” she said. “Now we’re as far north as Gainesville and south as far as Peachtree City.”

Giddens commitment to the community recently earned her an inaugural “Follow the Leader” award from the city of Kennesaw. The honor was created by the first class of the Kennesaw Leadership Academy who wanted to honor local leaders who have made a difference. As part of the award, academy participants will volunteer to support the foundation.

Information about the Dave Krache Foundation is online at davekrache.com.

