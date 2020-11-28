Foundation donates $750,000 to help mothers and babies

“When you look at the African-American women in particular, they are 1-1/2 times more likely to perish from maternal mortality than white women in the state,” he added.

The relationship between a healthy mother and a healthy infant starts before pregnancy.

“One approach that I think Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies takes, which is unique, is their broad support,” member of the coalition’s Doula Access Working program Elizabeth A. Mosley said. “They are thinking about how to address structural racism and poverty in a way that can sustain well-being throughout the life course helping young women all the way through to older women as they start their own businesses.

“They are thinking about this holistically and I think that is what it takes to really impact the health outcomes for both mothers and babies and the disparity we talk about,” Mosley stated.

