Foundation donates $750,000 to help mothers and babies

It was time for a change. Addressing growing health care issues and impacted communities, the United Health Foundation donated $750,000 to the Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies Coalition of Georgia.
For over 40 years, the coalition has worked to improve access to prenatal and preventive healthcare for women and their families through a multitude of services, education and advocacy efforts.
“We are one of the strongest state-wide voices for improving maternal and infant health outcome,” said President of the Board of Directors for HMHBGA Dr. Johnecia L. Mason. “This is the largest gift we have ever received from a donor and it means the world to me that UHF is taking this issue and crisis to heart.”
It goes without saying that the money will add to the strength and progression of the nonprofit that serve mothers and their children.
When you look at the numbers, “One of the things we have seen here in the states, we have the highest maternal mortality rates of all the developed countries and across the world,” said Junior Harewood, CEO of UnitedHealthcare of Georgia. “Looking at America’s health rankings, we (Georgia) rate 49 out of the 50 states across the country.
“When you look at the African-American women in particular, they are 1-1/2 times more likely to perish from maternal mortality than white women in the state,” he added.
The relationship between a healthy mother and a healthy infant starts before pregnancy.
“One approach that I think Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies takes, which is unique, is their broad support,” member of the coalition’s Doula Access Working program Elizabeth A. Mosley said. “They are thinking about how to address structural racism and poverty in a way that can sustain well-being throughout the life course helping young women all the way through to older women as they start their own businesses.
“They are thinking about this holistically and I think that is what it takes to really impact the health outcomes for both mothers and babies and the disparity we talk about,” Mosley stated.
For more information, visit https://hmhbga.org/ or https://www.uhc.com/
