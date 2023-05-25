X

South Forsyth CID approves $1.5M landscaping project

Forsyth County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
9 minutes ago

A $1.5 million dollar plan will landscape four quadrants at Ga. 400 and McFarland Parkway.

Approved by the board of the South Forsyth County Community Improvement District (CID), the proposal is designed “to give the area vibrance and aesthetic appeal while creating a sense of place when coming into the district,” according to a statement by the South Forsyth CID.

The beautification project broke ground on the southbound exit quadrant at Ga. 400 in March and should be completed by the end of March 2024.

The project is funded completely by the CID, with support from Forsyth County and the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT).

Also, the board is discussing the addition of benches, bridge fencing, landscaping elements, trash bins and street lighting to corridors inside the South Forsyth CID boundaries and wayfinding signage and branding.

Estimated at $13 million, these extra enhancements could take four to five years to be completed.

