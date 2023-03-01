Exclusive
UGA star Jalen Carter present at scene of fatal crash
Sawnee Association of the Arts hosts new events

Forsyth County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
15 minutes ago

Sawnee Association of the Arts (SAA) is presenting special events at the Cumming Arts Center, Historic Brannon-Heard House, 111 Pilgrim Mill Road, Cumming.

“Love Is in the Air” art exhibit features artwork by SAA members in the first-floor gallery through April 15.

The second-floor gallery features an art exhibit by the South Forsyth Vertical Team (elementary, middle and high school art students) through March 4.

An artists’ reception is scheduled 2-4 p.m. March 4.

The Cumming Arts Center is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the SAA does business as the Cumming Arts Center.

Regardless of art ability, anyone is welcome to join the SAA.

Visit sawneeart.org/class-list or sawneeart.org/open-studio for a complete schedule of classes and open studios.

