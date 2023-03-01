Sawnee Association of the Arts hosts new events

Sawnee Association of the Arts (SAA) is presenting special events at the Cumming Arts Center, Historic Brannon-Heard House, 111 Pilgrim Mill Road, Cumming.
“Love Is in the Air” art exhibit features artwork by SAA members in the first-floor gallery through April 15.
The second-floor gallery features an art exhibit by the South Forsyth Vertical Team (elementary, middle and high school art students) through March 4.
An artists’ reception is scheduled 2-4 p.m. March 4.
The Cumming Arts Center is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the SAA does business as the Cumming Arts Center.
Regardless of art ability, anyone is welcome to join the SAA.
Visit sawneeart.org/class-list or sawneeart.org/open-studio for a complete schedule of classes and open studios.
About the Author