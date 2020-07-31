Roadwork to affect Forsyth County traffic

Beginning Monday and continuing through Friday, Samples will be closed to through traffic from Parker Drive to 2925 Samples as crews replace a cross drain, officials said. Motorists can use Nuckolls Road as an alternate for traveling between Buford Highway (Ga. 20) and Buford Dam Road.

Separately, bridge construction will affect Ga. 400 traffic at Pilgrim Mill Road,. A single, inside lane of northbound Ga. 400 will be closed, and northbound and/or southbound traffic pacing is planned, between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, officials said.