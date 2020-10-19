X

Pilgrim Mill bridge work brings Ga. 400 lane closures, pacing

Ongoing bridge work at Pilgrim Mill Road and Ga. 400 in Forsyth County will mean daytime lane closures and traffic pacing Tuesday through Friday.

Credit: Forsyth County

By David Ibata for the AJC

Continuing bridge construction at Pilgrim Mill Road and Ga. 400 in Forsyth County will mean daytime lane closures and traffic pacing this week.

On southbound Ga. 400, two outside lanes are to be closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, and one inside lane, the same hours Wednesday, the county said. On the northbound side, two outside lanes are to be closed between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday, and one inside lane, the same times Friday,

Motorists also can expect traffic pacing Tuesday and Wednesday southbound, and Thursday and Friday northbound.

“The work is weather dependent, which could result in some fluctuation,” Forsyth said. “Updates will be posted on the county Facebook and Twitter pages as necessary.”

Information: https://bit.ly/31fJZfM

