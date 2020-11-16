Lane closures, traffic pacing set for Ga. 400 at Pilgrim Mill

Daytime lane closures and traffic pacing on Ga. 400 are planned Monday through Wednesday for median construction at the Pilgrim Mill Road work zone in Forsyth County.
According to a Forsyth County announcement, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, one inside lane will be closed on Ga. 400 northbound; and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, one inside lane will be closed on Ga. 400 southbound.
Traffic pacing northbound and southbound also is planned during those times.
“The work is weather dependent, which could result in some fluctuation,” Forsyth County said. “Updates will be posted on the county Facebook and Twitter pages as necessary.”
Information: https://bit.ly/2Kb3aC1