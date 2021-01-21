Lake Lanier’s Old Federal Campground to stay closed

Having taken a battering in a series of recent, adverse weather events, the Old Federal Campground at Lake Lanier will be closed for the 2021 camping season, the management of the lake announced.
“Recently, Old Federal Campground experienced multiple weather events including Hurricane Zeta (Oct. 24, 2020), micro bursts, and high water events,” the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said in a Facebook posting. “This has caused severe damage that greatly impacts public safety and the overall operation of the campground.”
“As a result, Old Federal Campground will be closed for the 2021 Camping Season in order to make the necessary repairs.” Information: https://bit.ly/3o4AXuy