Lake Lanier’s Old Federal Campground to stay closed

Storms ripped open the restroom at Vann's Tavern; other weather-related damage has forced the closure of Old Federal Campground for the 2021 season.
Credit: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Forsyth County | 1 hour ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

Having taken a battering in a series of recent, adverse weather events, the Old Federal Campground at Lake Lanier will be closed for the 2021 camping season, the management of the lake announced.

“Recently, Old Federal Campground experienced multiple weather events including Hurricane Zeta (Oct. 24, 2020), micro bursts, and high water events,” the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said in a Facebook posting. “This has caused severe damage that greatly impacts public safety and the overall operation of the campground.”

“As a result, Old Federal Campground will be closed for the 2021 Camping Season in order to make the necessary repairs.” Information: https://bit.ly/3o4AXuy

