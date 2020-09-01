Lake Lanier Shore Sweep seeks volunteers, boats

The event is set for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26. More than 1,000 participants will work out of 12 parks, clubs and marinas, including the Bald Ridge and Port Royale marinas in Forsyth County and Gwinnett Park in Gwinnett County – all the while, maintaining social distancing of six feet, organizers said.

Volunteers in watercraft or walking the shore will collect trash “in all shapes and sizes, from plastic water bottles to dock flotation blocks, dysfunctional lawn chairs, coolers (and) abandoned floats,” according to the event website.