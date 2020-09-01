Lake Lanier Shore Sweep seeks volunteers, boats

The date of the 32nd annual Lake Lanier Shore Sweep is approaching, and the Lake Lanier Association has put out a call for volunteers – especially people with boats – for the big clean-up.
The event is set for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26. More than 1,000 participants will work out of 12 parks, clubs and marinas, including the Bald Ridge and Port Royale marinas in Forsyth County and Gwinnett Park in Gwinnett County – all the while, maintaining social distancing of six feet, organizers said.
Volunteers in watercraft or walking the shore will collect trash “in all shapes and sizes, from plastic water bottles to dock flotation blocks, dysfunctional lawn chairs, coolers (and) abandoned floats,” according to the event website.
The Lake Lanier Association said it also will set up advance locations where bags of trash or large items can be dropped off up to two weeks prior to Sept. 26. Information: https://bit.ly/2YJQEh0