GDOT shifting traffic to new Browns Bridge over Lake Lanier

At 9 a.m. Friday, crews will begin completing pavement markings and signage on Browns Bridge Road (Ga. 369) that will allow them to move traffic to the new span, the Georgia Department of Transportation announced.

“This project replaces the structure known as ‘Browns Bridge’ with a new, two-lane bridge over the Chattahoochee River (Lake Lanier) approximately 11.5 miles northeast of the city of Cumming,” GDOT said. “The new bridge has two 12-foot lanes with eight-foot shoulders.”