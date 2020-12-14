X

GDOT shifting traffic to new Browns Bridge over Lake Lanier

Photo from earlier this year shows construction progress on the new Browns Bridge next to the existing span for Browns Bridge Road (Ga. 369) over Lake Lanier. Traffic is to shift to the new bridge Friday, Dec. 18. GEORGIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
Forsyth County | 49 minutes ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

Weather permitting, traffic will shift Friday to the new Browns Bridge over Lake Lanier at the Forsyth-Hall county line.

At 9 a.m. Friday, crews will begin completing pavement markings and signage on Browns Bridge Road (Ga. 369) that will allow them to move traffic to the new span, the Georgia Department of Transportation announced.

“This project replaces the structure known as ‘Browns Bridge’ with a new, two-lane bridge over the Chattahoochee River (Lake Lanier) approximately 11.5 miles northeast of the city of Cumming,” GDOT said. “The new bridge has two 12-foot lanes with eight-foot shoulders.”

Scott Bridge Co. was awarded the $28 million project in January, 2018; the scheduled completion date is April, 2021. Drivers on Friday morning should be alert, slow down when approaching the bridge, and expect delays, as construction crews will be flagging traffic.

Information: https://bit.ly/2JOIyQb

