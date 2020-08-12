X

Forsyth’s Poole’s Mill Park gets new playground

Forsyth County Parks and Recreation announced the completion of a new children's playground at Poole's Mill Park in the northwest part of the county.
Forsyth County Parks and Recreation announced the completion of a new children's playground at Poole's Mill Park in the northwest part of the county.

Credit: Forsyth County

Credit: Forsyth County

Forsyth County | 58 minutes ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

Forsyth County announced the completion of a new playground at Poole’s Mill Park, a $210,000 project funded by the 2020 Capital Replacement Plan Budget of Forsyth County Parks and Recreation.

The playground was designed and installed by Great Southern Recreation of Chattanooga and is for children ages five to 12 years, the county said. It replaces a prior playground and includes slides, swings (one handicapped accessible), an IKO ball climber and a synthetic turf surface. Shade sails will be added later.

Poole’s Mill Park is at 7725 Poole’s Mill Road in northwest Forsyth County. It also has a covered bridge, creek, picnic pavilions and the Cumming Garden Club Memorial Garden. Information: https://bit.ly/3gMoRUj

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.