Forsyth’s Poole’s Mill Park gets new playground

The playground was designed and installed by Great Southern Recreation of Chattanooga and is for children ages five to 12 years, the county said. It replaces a prior playground and includes slides, swings (one handicapped accessible), an IKO ball climber and a synthetic turf surface. Shade sails will be added later.

Poole’s Mill Park is at 7725 Poole’s Mill Road in northwest Forsyth County. It also has a covered bridge, creek, picnic pavilions and the Cumming Garden Club Memorial Garden. Information: https://bit.ly/3gMoRUj