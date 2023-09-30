Forsyth Trunk or Treat safety event is Oct. 21

The Forsyth County Fire Department is looking for vendors to participate in its annual Trunk or Treat safety event 6-9 p.m. Oct. 21 in the Cumming Fairgrounds parking lot, 235 Castleberry Road, Cumming.

Vendor applications are due Oct. 6.

Interested local businesses and organizations can hand out free candy from a decorated vehicle trunk or have a booth with a free, fun activity.

Safety remains the focus of the event, with costume and pedestrian safety, stop-drop-roll demonstrations and stranger danger.

Apply at tinyurl.com/3rwrw3py.

For more information, contact Senior Fire Prevention Training Officer Erin Long at enlong@forsythco.com.