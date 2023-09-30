Forsyth Trunk or Treat safety event is Oct. 21

Credit: Forsyth County

Credit: Forsyth County

Forsyth County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
1 hour ago
X

The Forsyth County Fire Department is looking for vendors to participate in its annual Trunk or Treat safety event 6-9 p.m. Oct. 21 in the Cumming Fairgrounds parking lot, 235 Castleberry Road, Cumming.

Vendor applications are due Oct. 6.

Interested local businesses and organizations can hand out free candy from a decorated vehicle trunk or have a booth with a free, fun activity.

Safety remains the focus of the event, with costume and pedestrian safety, stop-drop-roll demonstrations and stranger danger.

Apply at tinyurl.com/3rwrw3py.

For more information, contact Senior Fire Prevention Training Officer Erin Long at enlong@forsythco.com.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: NYT

BREAKING
House passes bill to avert shutdown after McCarthy appeals to Democrats3h ago

Credit: AP

BREAKING
Appeals court pauses Atlanta VC fund grant for Black women
3h ago

Credit: TNS

Biden sees prime opportunity in Deion Sanders-coached matchup on Atlanta TV
9h ago

Credit: Dylan Jackson

Fulton holds weekend court to chip away at jail overcrowding
2h ago

Credit: Dylan Jackson

Fulton holds weekend court to chip away at jail overcrowding
2h ago

Credit: GDOT

2 killed, 4 injured in multi-vehicle wreck on I-285 East in DeKalb
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Emily Jenkins

Free fishing day is Sept. 23 in Cumming
Cumming Country Fair and Festival is Oct. 5-15
Rodeo is Sept. 1-3 in Cumming
Featured

Credit: Jill Stuckey

Jimmy Carter birthday weekend: How Georgia is celebrating
Ronald Acuña Jr. ties modern-era Braves record for most stolen bases in a season
18h ago
7 metro Atlanta pop-ups to check out for burgers, burritos, beef and more
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top