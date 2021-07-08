Forsyth students practice interviewing skills

The automated interview system records audio and/or video through land lines, cell phones and computers. Students log in, and a synthetic voice pulls five questions from a bank of hundreds. After each session, students and teachers receive a recording to review.

“Schools love the reports we share,” said Harris Osserman, Talk Hiring’s CEO. “The feedback is on both presentation and context – pace, volume, tone, filler words, pauses and duration. It identifies two common issues: rambling or not having enough supporting examples. And it offers tips to reflect on.”

This spring, Forsyth students engaged in about 7,000 online interviews, and most got better with each try, said Osserman.

“We saw a 70% improvement in performance,” he said. “We nudge students to do some questions multiple times, then we can compare the first to the last answer. That’s where we saw the big improvement.”

Lowe said the automated option is a complement to the school district’s Career Launch, a seminar that prepares students for the hiring process. Designed through a collaboration with the University of North Georgia, the program has 12 modules that cover topics such as ethical behavior, what qualities are required for different careers and personal branding.

“Talk Hiring is a nice fit with both our Career Launch and in-person interviews, so we would like to keep it,” said Lowe. “But the students truly did miss having someone from business or industry evaluate them. Nothing can replace the human interaction.”

Information about Forsyth County Schools is online at forsyth.k12.ga.us.

