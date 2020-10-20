Forsyth students outscore other districts on ACT

Forsyth schools reported scores in the top 70 of more than 440 high schools in the state: Lambert, No. 5; South Forsyth, No. 10; Denmark, No. 28; West Forsyth, No. 38; Forsyth Central, No. 54; and North Forsyth, No. 68, the district said.

Forsyth students also scored above the state composite of 21.7, and national composite of 20.6, on the college entrance and placement exam. The highest possible score is 36.0