Forsyth students outscore other districts on ACT

Forsyth County high school seniors posted a composite ACT score of 24.9, the highest among county and large school districts in Georgia for the sixth consecutive year, the district announced.
Forsyth schools reported scores in the top 70 of more than 440 high schools in the state: Lambert, No. 5; South Forsyth, No. 10; Denmark, No. 28; West Forsyth, No. 38; Forsyth Central, No. 54; and North Forsyth, No. 68, the district said.
Forsyth students also scored above the state composite of 21.7, and national composite of 20.6, on the college entrance and placement exam. The highest possible score is 36.0
“FCS students, staff, parents, community and business members should all be very proud of our ACT scores,” district Superintendent Jeff Bearden said. “We are committed to ensuring that our students can lead and succeed in the world.”
