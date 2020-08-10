Forsyth sets virtual open houses on public transportation

Forsyth County announced two virtual public information open houses to get resident input on Link Forsyth, the county’s first public transportation master plan.
The meetings, lasting about an hour apiece, will be conducted using Zoom at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12. County staff will present the same information at both meetings.
The master plan will evaluate the county’s Senior Services and Dial-a-Ride transit, and make recommendations for short- and long-term public transportation services, officials said. Regional connections, such as the State Road and Tollway Authority’s Xpress service, also will be considered.
Link Forsyth's recommendations are expected to be incorporated into the Atlanta Regional Transit Plan of the Atlanta Region Transit Link Authority.
For information on participating in the Zoom meeting and additional background on the transportation plan: www.forsythco.com/linkforsyth