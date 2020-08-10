Forsyth sets virtual open houses on public transportation

The meetings, lasting about an hour apiece, will be conducted using Zoom at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12. County staff will present the same information at both meetings.

The master plan will evaluate the county’s Senior Services and Dial-a-Ride transit, and make recommendations for short- and long-term public transportation services, officials said. Regional connections, such as the State Road and Tollway Authority’s Xpress service, also will be considered.