Forsyth sets virtual open house on landfill upgrades

Forsyth Recycling & Solid Waste Environmental Compliance officials will be available during the open house, a Zoom video conference scheduled for 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2. To participate: https://bit.ly/330dxyY

Officials will discuss relocating a methane well and installing a solar-powered vacuum vent and flare; and a potassium permanganate pilot treatment program to remove groundwater contaminants. The plans are enhancements to the current, corrective action plan approved by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division.