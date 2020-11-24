Forsyth sets virtual open house on landfill upgrades

A “virtual public information open house” will update Forsyth County residents on proposals to better address methane gas and groundwater issues at the Hightower Landfill.
Forsyth Recycling & Solid Waste Environmental Compliance officials will be available during the open house, a Zoom video conference scheduled for 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2. To participate: https://bit.ly/330dxyY
Officials will discuss relocating a methane well and installing a solar-powered vacuum vent and flare; and a potassium permanganate pilot treatment program to remove groundwater contaminants. The plans are enhancements to the current, corrective action plan approved by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division.
“Although the Hightower Road Landfill is closed, the county still maintains the facility while ensuring its safety and compliance with EPD standards,” said Forsyth Environmental Scientist Manager Sam Buckles. Information: https://bit.ly/2IRZqVx