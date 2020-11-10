X

Forsyth sets groundbreaking for new Ga. 400 interchange

Graphic depicts the grade-separated interchange that will replace the present, stoplighted intersection of Browns Bridge Road and Ga. 400 in Forsyth County. Construction officially begins with a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Credit: Forsyth County

Forsyth County | 45 minutes ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

Construction officially begins this month of a grade-separated interchange at Browns Bridge Road and Ga. 400 in Forsyth County.

A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Browns Bridge (Ga. 369) and Ga. 400. Currently, the intersection with traffic signals marks the northern terminus of the Ga. 400 expressway.

Besides creating a partial cloverleaf interchange, the project will widen Browns Bridge from two to four lanes divided by a 20-foot-wide raised median for about two miles, from just west of Ga. 9 to slightly east of Ga. 306, according to a Forsyth announcement.

Also, an eight-foot-wide “enhanced sidewalk trail” will be constructed on the south side of the road, and a five-foot-wide sidewalk, on the north side, the county said.

The $58 million project by Forsyth and the Georgia Department of Transportation is to be completed in the spring of 2023. Information: https://bit.ly/3mYUTyO

