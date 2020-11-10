Forsyth sets groundbreaking for new Ga. 400 interchange

A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Browns Bridge (Ga. 369) and Ga. 400. Currently, the intersection with traffic signals marks the northern terminus of the Ga. 400 expressway.

Besides creating a partial cloverleaf interchange, the project will widen Browns Bridge from two to four lanes divided by a 20-foot-wide raised median for about two miles, from just west of Ga. 9 to slightly east of Ga. 306, according to a Forsyth announcement.