Forsyth sets groundbreaking for new Ga. 400 interchange

Construction officially begins this month of a grade-separated interchange at Browns Bridge Road and Ga. 400 in Forsyth County.
A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Browns Bridge (Ga. 369) and Ga. 400. Currently, the intersection with traffic signals marks the northern terminus of the Ga. 400 expressway.
Besides creating a partial cloverleaf interchange, the project will widen Browns Bridge from two to four lanes divided by a 20-foot-wide raised median for about two miles, from just west of Ga. 9 to slightly east of Ga. 306, according to a Forsyth announcement.
Also, an eight-foot-wide “enhanced sidewalk trail” will be constructed on the south side of the road, and a five-foot-wide sidewalk, on the north side, the county said.
The $58 million project by Forsyth and the Georgia Department of Transportation is to be completed in the spring of 2023. Information: https://bit.ly/3mYUTyO