Forsyth schools surpass state, national average SAT scores

Forsyth County high school students continue to exceed Georgia state and national averages on the SAT college entrance and placement exam, the Forsyth County School District announced.
The district’s students this year posted an average SAT composite score of 1161 — 118 points above the state, 131 points above the nation and little changed from last year’s 1162.
Lambert High School students posted the highest average SAT, 1226. Every Forsyth high school scored above the state and national average.
“Our students continue to excel as well-rounded global citizens and I couldn’t be prouder, especially for the class of 2020 and the challenges they faced this year,” district Superintendent Jeff Bearden said. “The support of our teachers and staff, families, and community members make all the difference to the academic and social-emotional success of our students.”
