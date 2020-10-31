Forsyth proclaims every third Saturday ‘Take Back Day’

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners has proclaimed the third Saturday of every month “Forsyth County Take Back Day,” when residents are encouraged to drop off unused prescription drugs at official county take-back locations.
“The Forsyth County Drug Awareness Council, Youth Council and Sheriff’s Office invites all residents of Forsyth County to participate in making our community a safer place by removing and disposing of unused prescription drugs,” the county said.
The Sheriff’s Office has three registered take back locations, a county spokesman said.
The North Precinct, 2310 Keith Bridge Road, and South Precinct, 2985 Ronald Reagan Boulevard, both in Cumming, have drop sites available during business hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. A third drop box in the county jail lobby, 200 Veterans Memorial Boulevard, Cumming, is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.