Forsyth County starts advance voting for Aug. 11 runoffs

Advance voting will be offered 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 20-Aug. 7; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at the Forsyth Voter Registration and Elections Office, 1201 Sawnee Drive, Cumming.

Voting also will be available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, Aug. 3-7, at the Hampton Park Library, 5345 Settingdown Road, Cumming.