Forsyth County starts advance voting for Aug. 11 runoffs

Advance voting in Forsyth County for the Aug. 11 General Primary runoffs began Monday, July 20, and continues through Friday, Aug. 7.
Runoffs will be held for the Democratic and Republican Primary for Congressional District 9, and the Republican Primary for Georgia House District 9. Only voters registered in the Congressional and state House districts are eligible to participate. For a map of affected voters: https://bit.ly/2WCQkj5
For a voter information guide: https://bit.ly/2BcTF0M
Advance voting will be offered 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 20-Aug. 7; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at the Forsyth Voter Registration and Elections Office, 1201 Sawnee Drive, Cumming.
Voting also will be available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, Aug. 3-7, at the Hampton Park Library, 5345 Settingdown Road, Cumming.
Information: https://bit.ly/399HIFE