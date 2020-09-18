Forsyth County sets redistricting timeline for new middle, high schools

“Potentially impacted middle schools include, but are not limited to, Liberty, North Forsyth, Otwell and Vickery Creek,” the school district said. “Potentially impacted high schools include, but are not limited to, North Forsyth, Forsyth Central and West Forsyth.”

Staff will present the draft map at the Oct. 13 school board meeting. Online feedback will be taken Oct. 14-28, with public forums scheduled for 6 p.m., Oct. 22, at Forsyth County High School for the middle school map; and at 6 p.m., Oct. 27, at North Forsyth High School for the high school map.