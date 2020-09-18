Forsyth County sets redistricting timeline for new middle, high schools

The redistricting process with public participation begins in October for next year’s openings of Hendricks Middle School and East Forsyth High School, according to a timeline approved by the Forsyth County Board of Education.
“Potentially impacted middle schools include, but are not limited to, Liberty, North Forsyth, Otwell and Vickery Creek,” the school district said. “Potentially impacted high schools include, but are not limited to, North Forsyth, Forsyth Central and West Forsyth.”
Staff will present the draft map at the Oct. 13 school board meeting. Online feedback will be taken Oct. 14-28, with public forums scheduled for 6 p.m., Oct. 22, at Forsyth County High School for the middle school map; and at 6 p.m., Oct. 27, at North Forsyth High School for the high school map.
The school board is to discuss the issue Nov. 10 and approve the final map Nov. 17. The new schools are to open in August, 2021. Information: https://bit.ly/3hDBWPl