Forsyth County sets public hearings on property tax rate

Forsyth County has set three meetings in July for public input on proposed property tax rates.
Forsyth County
By Juanita Love for the AJC
45 minutes ago

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners plans to maintain the current property tax rate. While the County is maintaining the same millage rates with no change, the anticipated total collections will increase.

Any change in an individual tax bill will depend upon the change in assessed valuation for that property, and the value of any Homestead Exemption, which may also change with the assessed value.

The preliminary 2022 budget presented to the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners is based on a millage rate higher than the rollback millage rate, therefore before the Board of Commissioners may set a final millage rate, Georgia law requires three public hearings to be held to allow the public an opportunity to express their opinions on the increase.

All concerned citizens are invited and encouraged to attend the public hearings:

  • Thursday, July 8 at 11 a.m.
  • Thursday, July 8 at 5 p.m.
  • Thursday, July 22 at 6 p.m.

All three public hearings will be held at the Forsyth County Administration Building (110 E. Main St.). Adoption of the millage rate is slated for July 22 at 6:30 p.m. as part of the Board of Commissioners regular meeting.

