Forsyth County sets hearing on extending development moratorium

The hearing is to start at 5 p.m. in Suite 220, Forsyth County Administration Building, 110 E. Main St., Cumming. Commissioners may consider certain exemptions to the moratorium, according to a county announcement. Because of COVID-19, people also can participate by phone or online.

Commissioners adopted the moratorium on March 10 and, on April 2, extended it to Sept. 4. According to a proposed resolution, the intent is to allow Forsyth County “sufficient time to consider drafting and amendment of the Unified Development Code … with respect to creating aesthetic design requirements” for the housing types and zoning at issue.