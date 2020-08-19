Forsyth County sets hearing on extending development moratorium

Breaking News

A Sept. 3 public hearing has been called by the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners on extending a moratorium on certain development applications.
Forsyth County | 1 hour ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners has called a public hearing for Thursday, Sept. 3, on extending to Dec. 4 a moratorium on accepting development applications for multi-family and single-family attached housing on land zoned Res6, Res4 and R3.

The hearing is to start at 5 p.m. in Suite 220, Forsyth County Administration Building, 110 E. Main St., Cumming. Commissioners may consider certain exemptions to the moratorium, according to a county announcement. Because of COVID-19, people also can participate by phone or online.

Commissioners adopted the moratorium on March 10 and, on April 2, extended it to Sept. 4. According to a proposed resolution, the intent is to allow Forsyth County “sufficient time to consider drafting and amendment of the Unified Development Code … with respect to creating aesthetic design requirements” for the housing types and zoning at issue.

Information: https://bit.ly/2FslTGR

