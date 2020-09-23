X

Forsyth County sets advanced voting dates, locations

Forsyth County has announced dates, times and locations for advanced voting Oct. 12-30 for the Nov. 3 general and special election.
Credit: Forsyth County

Forsyth County | 1 hour ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

Weekdays Oct. 12-30 and Saturdays, Oct. 17 and 14: Forsyth County Voter Registration and Elections, 1201 Sawnee Drive; Hampton Park Library, 5345 Settingdown Road; Parks & Recreation Natural Resources Operations Center, 1605 Canton Highway; Sharon Springs Park Community Building, 1950 Sharon Road; Midway Park Community Building, 5100 Post Road; Cumming Recreation & Parks, 437 Pilgrim Mill Road; and Coal Mountain Park Community Building, 3560 Settingdown Road.

Weekdays, Oct. 19-30, and Saturdays, Oct. 17 and 24: Olde Atlanta Clubhouse, 5745 Olde Atlanta Parkway; Sharon Forks Library, 2820 Old Atlanta Road; and Windermere Lodge, 4444 Front Nine Drive.

Weekdays, Oct. 26-30, and Saturday, Oct. 24: Sexton Hall Enrichment Center, 2115 Chloe Road.

Information: https://bit.ly/3kxCVSO

