Forsyth County seeks suggestions for new school’s name

The Forsyth County School District invites the public’s help naming its 23rd elementary school, being built near Castleberry and Bethelview roads southwest of Cumming.

According to naming guidelines, the school may be named for a historical or geographical reference, or after a distinguished deceased person. To suggest a name: https://bit.ly/2FhQJlm

If the latter, details must be provided about an individual’s “extraordinary contribution to the school and/school district; record of distinction in their respective field, evidenced by a variety of outstanding accomplishments, awards, leadership and service roles in their profession and community; (or) positive role modeling and commitment to excellence.”

The school, funded by the voter-approved 2018 bond referendum, opens in August, 2022, to relieve overcrowding at Whitlow, Vickery Creek, Shiloh Point and Midway elementary schools. Information: https://bit.ly/3287J6u

