Forsyth County seeks public input for transit master plan

Forsyth County will offer a Zoom presentation Sept. 10 on "Link Forsyth," the county's first public transportation master plan.
Credit: Forsyth County

Forsyth County | 14 minutes ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

Forsyth County residents will have another opportunity this month to participate in an online presentation and survey for Link Forsyth, a public transportation master plan that will guide transit policy for years to come.

The presentation is 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, according to the September issue of the Forsyth County Senior Services newsletter. To register for the event: 770-781-2178. For information about Link Forsyth, the Zoom link for the presentation and the survey (responses due by Sept. 18): https://www.forsythco.com/linkforsyth

The master plan will build on the county’s existing transit: Dial-a-Ride, supplemented by Uber and Lyft, which offers ride sharing by appointment; and Senior Services, for Forsyth seniors and active adults.

“Your feedback is essential to enable county leaders to develop a plan that caters to the needs of the entire community,” Forsyth officials said.

