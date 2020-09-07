Forsyth County seeks public input for transit master plan

The presentation is 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, according to the September issue of the Forsyth County Senior Services newsletter. To register for the event: 770-781-2178. For information about Link Forsyth, the Zoom link for the presentation and the survey (responses due by Sept. 18): https://www.forsythco.com/linkforsyth

The master plan will build on the county’s existing transit: Dial-a-Ride, supplemented by Uber and Lyft, which offers ride sharing by appointment; and Senior Services, for Forsyth seniors and active adults.