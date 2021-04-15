Forsyth County schools to offer virtual, in-person learning for 2021-2022

Choices will determine staffing for thousands of school employees and 51,400-plus student schedules, so it is critical that families are confident and certain in their decision, say school officials. There will only be one chance, at the semester break in December/January, to make a change in a student’s learning environment for 2021-22.

The district recently sent a survey for parents to select the learning environment for their child for the next school year. Those with more than one child will need to complete a survey for each child. If a response to the survey isn’t submitted by Friday, April 30, the child’s placement will default to learning in-person at school for 2021-22.